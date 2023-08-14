Hilson Stays Hot, Earns Cal League Weekly Honors

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants outfielder P.J. Hilson was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for his performance against the Fresno Grizzlies last week. The Jonesboro, Arkansas native extended his hit streak to 10 games as he continued his hot stretch in the month of August.

Hilson, a sixth-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2018, provided a huge spark at the plate for the Giants as the team took four of six games from their division rival. This past week at home, he recorded eight hits in 16 at bats (.500 avg), with two home runs and seven runs batted in. He added two steals and six runs. Hilson has batted .447 in his current 10-game hit streak and his 10 home runs, six in the last 10 games, are now tied for the team lead with the since promoted Thomas Gavello.

The San Jose Giants embark on a 6-game road trip to Stockton beginning tomorrow, August 15. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

