Hillsboro Hops Pitcher Drey Jameson Wins Rawlings Gold Glove

November 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) pitcher Drey Jameson was one of nine minor league players to be awarded the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award by Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods for their defensive excellence throughout the 2021 season. The announcement was made on MLB Network during their broadcast of the 2021 Defensive Awards.

Jameson, 24, appeared in 21 games between Double-A Amarillo and High-A Hillsboro in his first full professional season. He successfully fielded 23 of 24 defensive opportunities (.958) over his 110.2 innings with 19 assists, four putouts, and helped turn two double plays.

"We are very proud of Drey and the all-around season that he had," said Arizona Diamondbacks Director of Player Development Josh Barfield. "He's not just a gifted pitcher but also a tremendous athlete and this award further validates all of the hard work he put in during both the off-season and regular season."

"This doesn't surprise me at all, he is one of the best athletes I have ever worked with," said Hillsboro Hops Pitching Coach Shane Loux. "This part of the game comes easy to him and he is only going to get better with experience."

The right hander began the year as the D-backs No. 22 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline and climbed to No. 17 by the end of the season. The Indiana native was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 34th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ball State University (Muncie, IN).

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2022 season.

