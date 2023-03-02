Hillsboro Hops Announce New Official Beer Partners

March 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) announced today that they have entered into partnerships with three Oregon-based breweries - Breakside Brewery (@breaksidebrews), Pelican Brewing Company (@pelicanbrewing) and Fort George Brewery (@FortGeorgeBeer), as well as Anheuser Busch for a domestic presence.

The partnership also includes the four brands being featured throughout Ron Tonkin Field via signage and logo placement, highlighted by a rebranded and refreshed "Breakside Bullpen" social space down the right field line. These partners will be featured on May 25th and August 24th during the Hops annual Craft Beer Nights at Ron Tonkin Field.

Fans are encouraged to keep their eyes open for local retailers that showcase the new official beer partners of the Hops, including contests that will provide sweepstakes for V.I.P. Hops experiences during the 2023 baseball season. Breakside Brewery and the Hops are also currently collaborating to develop a new Hops-themed specialty brew in the near future.

"We're extremely excited to partner with three of the most decorated Oregon craft breweries and with Anheuser-Busch, whose continued support has made them synonymous with baseball. These brands clearly obsess about the quality of their product in the same way we do about our fan experience and we think this partnership will be positive for Hops fans," said Hillsboro Hops Senior VP of Partnerships & Operations Matt Kolasinski. "We're especially looking forward to collaborating with Breakside on our new signature beer. We couldn't ask for a better partner to work with on it and we look forward to sharing it with our fans in the near future."

"Breakside is excited to be the official craft beer partner of the Hillsboro Hops for the upcoming 2023 season. We look forward to an entertaining Spring and Summer of baseball and can't wait to get the season started," said Breakside Brewery's VP of Sales and Marketing E.K. MacColl.

"Here at Pelican Brewing we are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Hillsboro Hops for their 2023 season. Our proximity to the Hillsboro Hops stadium has created a fan base throughout our staff and our entire team is looking forward to the upcoming games," said Pelican Brewing Company's Marketing Brand Manager Alexandra Pallas. "Beer and baseball are a classic pairing, and we look forward to sharing our coastally crafted beers as well as our NA hop-infused sparkling water with everyone at the ballpark."

"The whole team at the Fort George Brewery is super excited to partner with the Hillsboro Hops in 2023. Though Fort George is based in Astoria, OR, we can't wait to take our friends and families down HWY 26 out to Ron Tonkin Field to share our craft with our fellow Hillsboro Hops fans," said Fort George Brewery's Marketing & Sales Director Brian Bovenizer.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 2, 2023

Hillsboro Hops Announce New Official Beer Partners - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.