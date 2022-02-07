Hillsboro Hops Announce Dream Big Scholarships for Graduating High School Seniors

HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) announced details of their Dream Big Scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

What: Dream Big Scholarship - $1000.00 grants for five graduating high school seniors

Who: First-generation college students who are planning on attending an Oregon university. Current high school seniors in the Greater Portland Metro & SW Washington area are eligible.

Apply:: Applications open on Monday, February 7th and will be accepted until Sunday, March 6th. Apply online at https://milb.com/hillsboro/community/scholarship

To be considered, applicants will be asked to submit three short essay responses in addition to their application. Essays will be reviewed anonymously by a committee consisting of community members, Hops staff and Hops Fund donors. Additional criteria can be found on the application page.

"We are excited to offer our Dream Big Scholarship again this year, which will prove to be one of our signature gives from the Hillsboro Hops Fund," said Jen Anderson, Hillsboro Hops VP of People & Culture. "Last year's initial launch was a huge success and we only hope to build upon that year after year. There are so many talented students who must weigh their next steps due to financial burdens. This scholarship was made to bridge the gap and help make dreams a reality."

