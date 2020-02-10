Hillcats Unveil Jam-Packed 2020 Promotional Schedule

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, have revealed their all-new 2020 promotional schedule filled with live music, giveaways, fireworks and fan friendly deals for the upcoming Hillcats season at City Stadium.

Baseball season in Lynchburg kicks off in a big way with a special Opening Night extravaganza at City Stadium on Monday, April 13th.

Different from years past, the Hillcats offer a brand new promotion, High-5 to our Fans, featuring $5 general admission tickets to all fans for every game in April and May. Additionally, the Hillcats have unleashed $2 Tuesday, consisting of $2 general admission tickets and $2 concession specials every Tuesday throughout the entire season.

The Hillcats will distribute giveaways to fans on every Friday home game from June-September, with Bobbleheads, t-shirts, and hats being just a few of the unique items fans can receive. A one of a kind throwback Lynchburg Shoemakers Bobblehead will honor the original Lynchburg baseball namesake, while a Baby Southpaw Bobblehead and a Hula Southpaw Bobblehead will also be available as a giveaway. Specific dates for all giveaways will be released at a later time through social media. Additionally, there will be eight fireworks shows at City Stadium throughout 2020, occuring every Saturday night from June-September, including the Fourth of July.

The annual Say No to Drugs Day will be back at the ballpark on April 15th with a special 1 p.m. start time. The first Friday of the season the Hillcats celebrate the much anticipated Bark in the Park Night. Lynchburg will also host the 12th annual Autism Awareness night and the 14th annual Swing For the Cure Night. The ever-popular Margaritaville Night is back to excite fans in 2020 with a Jimmy Buffett cover band pre-game and live Jimmy Buffett music during the post-game fireworks.

Military Appreciation Weekend returns to City Stadium in 2020, featuring specialty uniforms worn by Hillcats' players and coaches that can be bid on by fans. Star Wars Night will also showcase specialty jerseys, along with a '434' uniform in honor of Lynchburg and the surrounding community that the Hillcats call home.

Lynchburg will host the Carolina League All-Star game on June 23rd, marking the first time the Hillcats have hosted the event since 1995. The team is currently planning festivities that will make this a must-see event. The Carolina League All-Star Classic will feature at least one player from all 10 CL teams, highlighting some of Minor League Baseball's brightest young stars.

2020 Game Times

Mondays - 7 p.m. (April/May - With the exception of April 15, which is at 1 p.m.)

Mondays - 1 p.m. (June-September)

Tuesday - Friday - 7 p.m. (all season)

Saturdays - 4:34 p.m. (April/May)

Saturdays - 6 p.m. (June-September)

Sundays - 2 p.m. (April-June)

Sundays - 5 p.m. (July-September)

2020 Daily Value Promotions

$2 Tuesday: $2 general admission tickets and $2 concession specials every Tuesday to all fans throughout the entire season

Winning Wednesday: Any fan who attends the game will receive a free ticket to the following Wednesday's home game

Thirsty Thursday: Fans will enjoy $2 beer specials

Giveaway Friday: The first 1,000 fans will receive a free giveaway every Friday between June-September

Sparkling Saturday: All fans will see a sparkling post-game fireworks show from June-September

Kids-Eat-Free-Sunday: All kids in attendance will receive a free meal from the concession stand

Promo Schedule

April

13th - Opening Night Carnival - Extravaganza

15th - "Say No to Drugs" Day

17th - Bark in the Park Night

18th - Autism Awareness Night

May

1st - Swing For the Cure Night

9th - Mascot Madness

June

12th - Giveaway

13th - Fireworks

19th - Giveaway

20th - Fireworks

23rd - All-Star Game

July

4th-6th - Military Appreciation Weekend

4th - Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 10th - Giveaway

July 11th - Star Wars Night with specialty jersey available for auction

July 12th - Gamer Day

17th - Giveaway

18th - Fireworks

July 31st - Giveaway

August

1st - Fireworks

21st - 23rd First Responders Weekend

21st - Giveaway/Jersey Auction

22nd - Fireworks

28th - Giveaway

29th - Margaritaville Night with Fireworks & Jimmy Buffett cover band - Hillbilly Surfers

September

4th - Giveaway

5th - Country Night Fireworks with live band - Karlee Raye and the Haymakers

7th - Fan Appreciation Day with FREE raffle tickets to all fans

