Hillcats Fan Fest Postponed

Due to impending weather, the Lynchburg Hillcats have announced the postponement of their Fan Fest, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 1st.

Fan Fest will be rescheduled for the following week, taking place on Saturday, April 8th from 11-2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

The decision was made after careful consideration of the expected weather on Saturday with the expectation and goal of protecting our fans. With bad weather and strong winds forecasted, the Hillcats wanted to be able to celebrate the new season in the safest environment possible.

All events originally scheduled for Saturday will be a part of the rescheduled Fan Fest on April 8th. This includes the Media Home Run Derby, fan batting practice, Easter egg hunt, clubhouse tours, and inflatables.

Though we are disappointed the weather will not be conducent for this Saturday, we are excited to see all our fans at Fan Fest on April 8th!

