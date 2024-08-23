HIGHLIGHTS: York United FC vs. Forge FC: August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
York United and Forge FC played to an unexpected stalemate on Friday night at York Lions Stadium, as the two sides fighting for first place failed to solve one another en route to a 0-0 draw in the 905 Derby Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
