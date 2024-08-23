Match Notes: VFC at VAL - August 25

August 23, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC visits Valour FC for the final time this season on Sunday, August 25 at 12 p.m. PT.

MATCH STORYLINES:

Bah-lling: VFC's Elage Bah scored his second goal of the season in Vancouver's last match played against FOR. Bah's goal set a new career record for the 20-year-old, previously scoring one goal as a defender in his 2022 season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 of the MLS NEXT Pro League.

Doubling Down : VFC's Mikaël Cantave earned his second assist of the season on Elage Bah's goal in Vancouver's last game played. Cantave's second assist matched his previous career record set last year with VFC and in 2022 with CAV.

Squaring up: VFC has split the season with VAL so far in 2024, registering one win at home and one loss on the road. The two clubs have historically kept toe-to-toe, closing out 2023 with the same record against of 1-1-2 (W-L-D) and even now still share the same all-time record against of 2-2-2.

Please see the attached VFC's Match Notes against VAL for player and team stats, head-to-head match information, and team records.

