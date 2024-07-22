HIGHLIGHTS: Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle vs San Diego

July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video







Two time MLR Champions, the Seattle Seawolves host 2023 MLR Western Conference Champions, San Diego Legion for the Western Conference Semifinals in the MLR Playoffs Presented by @sportsbreakscom

Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.