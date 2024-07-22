HIGHLIGHTS: Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle vs San Diego
July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
Two time MLR Champions, the Seattle Seawolves host 2023 MLR Western Conference Champions, San Diego Legion for the Western Conference Semifinals in the MLR Playoffs Presented by @sportsbreakscom
Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/
