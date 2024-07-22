Seattle SeaWolves Advance to the Western Conference Final

July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves emerged victorious in a thrilling Western Conference semifinal match against the San Diego Legion, kickoff was at 6pm tonight at Starfire Stadium. This high-stakes encounter saw the Seawolves showcase their formidable "sea-wall", their infamous defensive wall, securing a decisive win with a final score of Seattle Seawolves 30 to San Diego Legion 28.

San Diego put the first points on the board with a penalty kick, with Seattle quickly answering with one of their own. Seattle Seawolves demonstrated their unwavering determination and skill, dominating both halves of the game, with Duncan Matthews scoring the first try of the night and the Seawolves remaining in the lead for the rest of the night.. The thrilling match was complemented by the loud and excited fans who were on the edge of their seats chanting until the final whistle.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's performance tonight," said Allen Clarke, head coach of the Seattle Seawolves. "The players showed exceptional teamwork and resilience. This victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season."

Key players such as Mack Mason, known for being the leagues top scorer from day one, were instrumental in securing this crucial win for the Seawolves and won Fox's Man of the Match.

With this victory, the Seattle Seawolves advance to the Western Conference Final, where they will face off against the Dallas Jackals next Sunday, 1pm back at Starfire Stadium, Tukwila. The anticipation is high as they continue their quest for their third championship title.

For more information about the Seattle Seawolves and updates on their journey through the playoffs, please visit www.seawolves.rugby or follow them on social media @Seawolvesrugby.

