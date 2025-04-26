HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC: April 26, 2025

April 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.