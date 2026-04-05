HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: April 4, 2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC and the Halifax Wanderers meet on opening day at Willoughby Stadium.

OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2026

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