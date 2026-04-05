HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Halifax Wanderers: April 4, 2026
Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Vancouver FC and the Halifax Wanderers meet on opening day at Willoughby Stadium.
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