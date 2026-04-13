HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC: April 12, 2026

Published on April 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC host Forge at The Stadium at Langley Events Centre to end Matchweek 2 of the 2026 CPL Season. -- : OneSoccer







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