HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC: April 12, 2026
Published on April 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Vancouver FC host Forge at The Stadium at Langley Events Centre to end Matchweek 2 of the 2026 CPL Season. -- : OneSoccer
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