HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: May 23, 2026
Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video
Vancouver FC host FC Supra du Québec for the first time at the Stadium at Langley Events Centre. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics
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