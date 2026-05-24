CPL FC Supra du Quebec

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video


Vancouver FC host FC Supra du Québec for the first time at the Stadium at Langley Events Centre. -- : OneSoccer

Check out the FC Supra du Quebec Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from May 23, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central