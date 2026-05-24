HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. FC Supra Du Québec: May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video







Vancouver FC host FC Supra du Québec for the first time at the Stadium at Langley Events Centre. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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