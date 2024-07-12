HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC YouTube Video
A trio of second-half goals in Langley on Friday night saw top of the table Atlético Ottawa stay undefeated on the road during the 2024 CPL season: OneSoccer
Check out the Vancouver FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Match Day Information: VFC vs ATO - July 12 - Vancouver FC
- Match Preview: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.