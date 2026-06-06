HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: June 5, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







Vancouver FC host Atlético Ottawa for the first time this season looking for their first home win of the year. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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