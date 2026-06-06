HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver FC vs. Atlético Ottawa: June 5, 2026
Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
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Vancouver FC host Atlético Ottawa for the first time this season looking for their first home win of the year. -- Ã°Å¸"Âº: OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 6, 2026
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa V FC Supra (June 9/9 June) - Atletico Ottawa
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