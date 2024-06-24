HIGHLIGHTS: Utah vs Dallas

June 24, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors YouTube Video







A high scoring affair ends with a Utah Warriors victory over the Dallas Jackals in Week 17 of MLR's 2024 season.

