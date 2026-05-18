HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Inter Toronto: May 17, 2026
Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
The Tridents host Inter Toronto for the first time this season at Starlight Stadium. -- : OneSoccer
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