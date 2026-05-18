HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Inter Toronto: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







The Tridents host Inter Toronto for the first time this season at Starlight Stadium. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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