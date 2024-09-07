Sports stats



Pacific FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Halifax Wanderers FC: September 7, 2024

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video


Pacific FC picked up a crucial win in their hunt for a spot in the postseason beating Halifax Wanderers FC 3-0 Ã°Å¸ââ¬ : OneSoccer
