HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Forge FC: April 26, 2026
Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC YouTube Video
Pacific FC host Forge FC at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria -- : OneSoccer
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