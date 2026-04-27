HIGHLIGHTS: Pacific FC vs. Forge FC: April 26, 2026

Published on April 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC YouTube Video







Pacific FC host Forge FC at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.