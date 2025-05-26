HIGHLIGHTS: NOLA vs Utah
May 26, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
NOLA Gold face Utah Warriors in Week 15 of MLR's 2025 season.
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
Major League Rugby Stories from May 26, 2025
- RFCLA Defeat Miami in Front of Record Crowd in OC - Rugby FC Los Angeles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NOLA Gold Stories
- Ruben de Haas and NOLA Gold - A Match Made in Heaven
- NOLA Gold Battles Hard in D.C., Falls to Old Glory 27-14
- NOLA Gold Battles to the Final Whistle, Falls Just Short Against Miami Sharks 25-19
- NOLA Gold Falls Short Against San Diego Legion, 45-36
- NOLA Gold Narrowly Falls to Houston SaberCats in 17-15 Loss