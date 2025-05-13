HIGHLIGHTS: NOLA vs Miami
May 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold YouTube Video
NOLA Gold face Miami Sharks in Week 13 of MLR's 2025 season.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
Major League Rugby Stories from May 13, 2025
- First XV: WK13: 2025 - MLR
- Seattle Seawolves Grind out Thrilling Road Win over #1 Team - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NOLA Gold Stories
- NOLA Gold Battles to the Final Whistle, Falls Just Short Against Miami Sharks 25-19
- NOLA Gold Falls Short Against San Diego Legion, 45-36
- NOLA Gold Narrowly Falls to Houston SaberCats in 17-15 Loss
- NOLA Gold Dominates at Home with 51-29 Win Over Old Glory D.C.
- NOLA Gold Triumphs Over Anthem Rugby Carolina, 33-19