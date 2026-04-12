HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Toronto vs. Halifax Wanderers: April 11, 2026
Published on April 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
A new era begins at York Lions Stadium as Inter Toronto host the Halifax Wanderers in their 2026 Canadian Premier League home opener. -- : OneSoccer
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