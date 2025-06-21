HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Vancouver FC: June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







#CanPL | : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 21, 2025

Today's Match Rescheduled - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.