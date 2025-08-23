HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Valour FC: August 22, 2025
Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the HFX Wanderers FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 22, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent HFX Wanderers FC Stories
- Halifax Wanderers Los Two U SPORTS Players, Probo
- Wanderers to Face Portland Hearts of Pine in an International Friendly on August 6
- Wrexham A.F.C. Confirmed as 2025 Summer Series Opponent
- Three Wanderers Matches to Air on TSN in May, New Kickoff Times for Several Halifax Matches
- Wanderers Sign Nova Scotian Ben Marsh