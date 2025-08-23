HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Valour FC: August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.