2025 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 20

Toronto, ON - The following are playoff clinch scenarios for Matchweek 20 in the Canadian Premier League, to be contested between Friday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 24.

Forge FC is the only team that can clinch a berth in the 2025 CPL Playoffs during Matchweek 20. The club will clinch a playoff berth if:

Forge FC beat Vancouver FC on Saturday, Aug. 23 AND Pacific FC draw or lose against York United FC on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Forge FC draw against Vancouver FC on Saturday, Aug. 23 AND Pacific FC lose against York United FC on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the 2025 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. More information regarding the 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this season.







