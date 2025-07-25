HIGHLIGHTS: Halifax Wanderers vs. Forge FC: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







#CanPL | : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2025

York United FC Sign Midfielder Leonel López - York United FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.