HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: May 31, 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







First place is on the line as Forge FC welcomes league leaders Cavalry FC to Hamilton for a high-stakes top-of-the-table clash. -- : OneSoccer







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