HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC: May 31, 2026
Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
First place is on the line as Forge FC welcomes league leaders Cavalry FC to Hamilton for a high-stakes top-of-the-table clash. -- : OneSoccer
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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Head Coach Diego Mejía Joins Atlético de San Luis - Atletico Ottawa
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