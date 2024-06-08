HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs. Forge FC: June 8, 2024

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC extended their unbeaten streak to eight and broke a four-game winless run on Saturday as they got the better of Forge FC at ATCO Field, winning 1-0 thanks to Tobias Warschewski's fifth CPL goal of the season Ã°Å¸ââ¬ -- : OneSoccer

