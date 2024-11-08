HIGHLIGHTS: BEST of Anthem RC Inaugural Season: MLR 2024

November 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Relive the best moments of Anthem Rugby Carolina's inaugural season.

Anthem RC's first season results from a groundbreaking partnership between Major League Rugby, World Rugby, and USA Rugby, representing a significant investment in the growth and development of the game in the U.S.

