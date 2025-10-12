HIGHLIGHTS: Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC: October 12, 2025
Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
#CanPL | : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Spanish Soccer Icon Zapater to Retire at the End of the Season
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC (October 12)
- Atlético Striker Sam Salter Signs Pre-Contract Agreement with GAIS
- Atlético Tackling Food Insecurity with Portion of Proceeds from Sunday
- Atlético Ottawa Knot Valour FC in Six-Goal Thriller