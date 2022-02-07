High School Baseball Tickets on Sale Now

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale now for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

The 2022 slate, presented by the Corpus Christi Medical Center, is comprised of 19 games and opens with the final two rounds of the Mira's Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 5.

All five CCISD schools are set to see action at Whataburger Field, including the Veterans Memorial Eagles, who rank No. 7 in Class 5A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll.

Sinton, a preseason No. 2 in Class 4A by THSBCA, has two games on the schedule: March 18 vs. Ingleside and March 29 opposite Miller.

Gregory-Portland, a regional semifinalist last season, squares off against Veterans Memorial in the opener of a March 8 twin bill. The Wildcats then draw Flour Bluff on March 14 and King on March 22.

Tickets are $6.50 for adults and $3.50 for students. For doubleheaders, each ticket purchased allows entry for both games. Parking is $5.

Please note, the Whataburger Field Box Office is closed during high school games. Gameday purchases at the ballpark may be made via QR code. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) with questions.

Saturday, March 5th, 2022

Mira's Baseball Classic

Semifinal | 11:00 AM

Semifinal | 2:00 PM

Final | 5:00 PM

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Gregory-Portland vs Veterans Memorial | 5:30 PM

Carroll vs Ray | 8:00 PM

Monday, March 14, 2022

Moody vs Carroll | 5:30 PM

Gregory-Portland vs Flour Bluff | 8:00 PM

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Ray vs Veterans Memorial | 5:30 PM

Rockport vs Miller | 8:00 PM

Friday, March 18, 2022

Sinton vs Ingleside | 5:30 PM

West Oso vs Miller | 8:00 PM

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Robstown vs Tuloso-Midway | 5:30 PM

Gregory-Portland vs King | 8:00 PM

Friday, March 25, 2022

Ingleside vs Miller | 5:30 PM

Orange Grove vs Mathis | 8:00 PM

Monday, March 28, 2022

Port Aransas vs Kenedy | 5:30 PM

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Sinton vs Miller | 5:30 PM

Moody vs King | 8:00 PM

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Incarnate Word Academy vs John Paul II | 5:30 PM

