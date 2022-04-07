High School Baseball Begins Saturday at Day Air Ballpark

April 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District will host five high school baseball games to kick off the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Bob Ross Auto Group. Games will take place Saturday through Thursday.

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 9 7:00PM Covington Twin Valley South

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 13 7:00PM Northmont Wayne

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

Covington vs. Twin Valley South

Covington has a very young team that consists of six underclassmen, led by Jensen Wagoner, Kody Nelson and Jake Dilley. Those three players lead in nearly every statistical category, with Wagoner hitting .400 and Nelson corralling a .444 on-base percentage in 2022. Wagoner and Nelson were also All-League selections last season.

Twin Valley South has two all-conference players returning in Gage Miller (first team) and Grant Ulrich (second team). Miller led Lebanon in wins (6), strikeouts (84) and ERA (3.42) last season. He was also tied for third on the team in runs scored (22). Ulrich led the team in batting average (.405), runs scored (28), and RBI (25) while finishing second in ERA (3.50) in 2021. Kasey Blair was also a key offensive contributor that returns, placing third on the team last season in runs (22) and RBI (19).

Edgewood vs. Northwest

Edgewood: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Northwest: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Northmont vs. Wayne

Northmont: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Wayne: Catcher Jax Byrd was named a 2nd-Team All-GWOC honoree last season, with Ben Bochenek and Cole Neely receiving Honorable Mentions. Neely and University of Northwestern Ohio commit Kyle Mullins led Wayne statistically on the pitching side in 2021, while Jimmy Snyder was the top offensive player on the squad. Josh Popp has also committed to play his college baseball at UNOH.

Beavercreek vs. Lebanon

Beavercreek is anchored on the mound by Blake Werry. A Glendale Community College commit, Werry was the GWOC Player of the Year last year along with being named to the All-Area team after going 7-1 with 85 strikeouts in his 2021 campaign. At the plate Mitchell Roether, who is committed to Earlham College, leads the charge. Roether was named to the All-GWOC team, All-Area team and was an All-State Honorable Mention last season. In 2021 he hit .403 with 6 home runs and 33 RBI. Meanwhile, Austin Scarberry will play his college baseball at Wright State Lake.

Lebanon is led by a pair of let-handed pitchers in 2022, each of whom will be continuing their baseball careers at Division I schools, in the form of Parker Dillhoff (Wichita State) and Colton Hartman (Louisville). Dillhoff also leads the Warriors in home runs. The school is currently riding a streak of 11 straight winning seasons and are very strong both on the mound and in the field in 2022.

Kenton Ridge vs. Tippecanoe

Kenton Ridge: At the time of this release, no information was provided.

Tippecanoe returns three all-conference members with Jacob Bowerman (first team), Matt Salmon (first team) and Braydon Bottles (second team). Bottles led the team last season in runs (29) and stolen bases (14) while Salmon led in wins (10), strikeouts (91) and ERA (0.49). Senior Jacob Kramer is committed to the University of Northwest Ohio to play college baseball next season.

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes ahead of time. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

2022 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 9 7:00PM Covington Twin Valley South

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 13 7:00PM Northmont Wayne

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming

April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie

April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie

April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie

April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview

April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail

May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross

May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville

May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston

May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.