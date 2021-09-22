High Point Rockers vs. Lancaster Barnstormers Postponed Again

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Wednesday night's Atlantic League baseball game between the High Point Rockers and the Lancaster Barnstorms at Truist Point was postponed due to rain for a second straight night. The Rockers and Barnstormers will play a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5 o'clock at Truist Point.

Tickets for Wednesday's Rockers game may be redeemed at any regular season game during the remainder of the 2021 season.

High Point is one-half game behind West Virginia in the battle for first place in the second half of the season in the Atlantic League's South Division.

