High Point Rockers Make Pair of Trades

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers made a pair of trades on Thursday, acquiring third baseman Connor Owings from the Lexington Legends and sending infielder Osvaldo Abreu to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Owings was acquired for a player to be named later while the Rockers will receive the same in sending Abreu to Hagerstown.

Owings hit .272 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI for the Legends in 2023. He was third in the Atlantic League with 34 doubles and third with 61 extra base hits. Owings' 92 RBI was the sixth-highest total in the league last season.

"Connor made a strong impression on us last year as we watched him play for Lexington," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He can really swing the bat, with those 61 extra base hits and 92 RBI last year. He is very good defensively wherever we play him, and will be a great addition to our club."

The Rockers selected Abreu in the first round of the Atlantic League Dispersal Draft in November. The 29-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic hit .269 with 13 homers and 43 RBI for Spire City in 2023. He had spent nine seasons with affiliated clubs including eight years in the Washington Nationals' farm system.

The left-handed hitting Owings, a native of Gilbert, S.C., was a three-time All-Big South selection while playing at Coastal Carolina University. In 2016, he hit .352 with 16 homers and 57 RBI in leading the Chanticleers to the College Worlds Series championship, beating Arizona in the best-of-three series finale.

The Rockers will report for spring training at Truist Point on April 15 and will open the season at Lexington on Thursday, April 25. The home opener for the Rockers is slated for Tuesday, April 30 at 6:35 p.m. against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

