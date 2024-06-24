High Point Rockers Announce July 4 Promotions

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced plans for multiple fireworks shows and a special ticket offer around their home games with Gastonia on July 3rd and 4th. Triad fans can enjoy great baseball and a fireworks spectacular following each game. The Rockers will host the Gastonia Baseball Club at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4.

The Rockers are offering a special Fireworks Family Deal of four tickets for just $29. Normally priced at $40, fans can purchase four outfield box seat tickets at the discounted price by using the online code BALLPARK. Tickets can be purchased online at HighPointRockers.com. The ticket special will also be available at the Rockers Box Office on Gatewood Ave. Online ticket fees apply.

This is a limited time offer so fans should act now to ensure they can enjoy an Independence Day celebration with family and friends at Truist Point.

The Rockers and Gastonia are each contending to win the Atlantic League's South Division first half pennant and will face each other at Truist Point on July 2, 3, and 4. Game time is 6:35 p.m. and the gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on July 2 and at 5:30 p.m. on July 3-4.

