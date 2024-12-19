High Point Rockers Announce 2025 Game Times

December 19, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that game times for the 2025 season have been set. Weeknight and Saturday games will remain at 6:35 p.m. while Sunday games will be played at 4:05 p.m. These are the same times that the Rockers used over the last two seasons.

"Our fans responded to our postseason survey that they enjoyed the game times we used over the last two seasons," said Rockers President Pete Fisch.

The Rockers will play two midweek day games this season. The Tuesday, May 6 home game with Gastonia will start at 11:05 a.m. as the Rockers celebrate Education Day with elementary students from Guilford County schools and surrounding counties invited to the game. The Rockers will have a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday, July 9 against defending Atlantic League Champion York.

Since joining the Atlantic League in 2019, the Rockers have the most home wins of any ALPB team with 188 and the best home winning percentage at .584. High Point leads the league in wins (361) and winning percentage (.563) over all games played since 2019.

