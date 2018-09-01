'Hide Homers Sink Ports 6-1

September 1, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Three swings of the bat helped the Visalia Rawhide snap a five-game win streak for the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Visalia scored six runs, all on three homers, in handing the Ports a 6-1 loss to open a four-game series.

The Ports and Rawhide dueled in a scoreless ballgame through the first five innings. Matt Andrese, who was optioned to Visalia from the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the Rawhide and allowed one run while walking two and striking out five. Jake Winston (1-0) took over with two outs in the fourth and pitched 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit in picking up his first California League victory.

Ports starter Zack Erwin (8-11) set the side down in order in three of his first five innings. In the sixth, however, with two on and nobody out, Erwin surrendered a three-run homer to Jazz Chisholm that gave Visalia a 3-0 lead. Drew Ellis followed with a single and Daulton Varsho came up next and delivered a two-run homer off the right field foul pole to make it 5-0.

Erwin would suffer the loss, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Stockton's lone run was plated in the bottom of the seventh off Rawhide reliever Carlos Bustamante (SV, 1). Greg Deichmann led off with a double and scored two batters later on an infield single by Brett Siddall, cutting the Visalia lead to 5-1. It was the lone run allowed by Bustamante in his three innings of work. He would go on to pick up a three-inning save.

After Trey Cochran-Gill worked a perfect 2 1/3 innings in relief of Erwin, Will Gilbert entered in the ninth and gave up a leadoff home run to Pavin Smith to make it a 6-1 game. Gilbert would go on to retire the next three batters in succession while recording two strikeouts.

The Ports and Rawhide play the second game of their four-game set on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Kyle Friedrichs (2-2, 3.52 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Connor Grey (10-9, 4.78 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.