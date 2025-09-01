CFL Toronto Argonauts

Herslow Stays Hot on Labour Day I CFL

Published on September 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Jake Herslow hauls in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Nick Arbuckle during the OK Tire Labour Day Classic.

