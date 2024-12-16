Heaton Extend with RFCLA Until the End of 2026

December 16, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Experienced Canadian international Matt Heaton is returning to RFCLA, committing to the Club for another two season.

Originally from Godmanchester in Quebec, Heaton first found rugby in high school and he never looked back.

The flanker has been a stalwart on the Canadian international scene since the aged levels, playign from U16 upwards for his country.

Heaton made his senior Test debut in 2016, going on to notch 38 caps for Canada so far in his career.

After representing Canada in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Heaton took up the chance to come to MLR, playing with Atlanta.

Heaton for Canada at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

While some of the season was disrupted with COVID, Heaton settled himself in the American competition, a co-captain for Atlanta in 2021.

With the relocation of Atlanta to LA in 2024, Heaton followed his team and made the move to the west coast.

It's a decision that's really agreed with the veteran backrower, who has opted to extend his stay in California.

"We're really glad to have someone with his runs on the board in our squad for next year." Said Heaton

"My family and I really liked the South Bay neighborhood we lived in and the rugby community in LA was really strong and passionate.

"It was really awesome to be supported by such great fans and I felt the team at the back end of the season, we started to build some momentum.

"It's gonna be really exciting to see what the new coaching and support staff bring, they come from great rugby backgrounds and are really up to the challenge.

"It's been really motivating this off season knowing we have a great group of people coming together for an opportunity at a memorable 2025 MLR season."

Heaton in action for Rugby ATL. Photo: Getty Images

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said Heaton would be a great mentor for some of his less experienced teammates next season.

"He's been a long-time player in the MLR - he's a senior player, he's got really good leadership qualities and heaps of experience in Test footy in a really tough position," he said.

"He has really adapted to the LA lifestyle and that was a big part of his decision to return to the side this year.

"We're really glad to have someone with his runs on the board in our squad for next year."

