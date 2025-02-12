Heat Travel to Tacoma for West Coast Matchup

February 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat continue to battle through a challenging stretch, showing flashes of strong offensive play but struggling to find consistency. Despite some tough losses, the Heat have proven their ability to compete, securing recent wins over the Texas Outlaws (9-8) and the Dallas Sidekicks (7-3). As the season progresses, the team will look to capitalize on key opportunities and turn close games into victories.

Offensively, Joey Tavernese (20 points) and Dominic Francis (17 points) remain the Heat's primary scoring threats, while Mike Da Silva (16 points) continues to be a crucial playmaker. Contributions from Malcom Harris (10 Points) and Noe Favila (9 points) have also been key in keeping the Heat competitive.

Defensively, the Heat have faced adversity but have received strong performances from goalkeeper Hugo Silva, who has made 132 saves on 207 shots this season, boasting a .638 save percentage across 10 games.

With plenty of season left, Harrisburg will look to regroup, strengthen their defensive core, and put together a more consistent performance as they push for a strong finish.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Tacoma Stars face off for the first time this season in a matchup where the Heat's offensive firepower could be the difference. Harrisburg is averaging 5.8 goals per game, compared to Tacoma's 4.4, with Joey Tavernese, Dominic Francis, and Mike Da-Silva leading the attack.

Defensively, Harrisburg will look to tighten up, but their ability to generate offense gives them a strong chance to dictate the pace. With both teams eager to turn things around, the Heat have a great opportunity to take control and secure a key win.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 12, 2025

Heat Travel to Tacoma for West Coast Matchup - Harrisburg Heat

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.