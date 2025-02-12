Sockers Face Huge Weekend against Champs

February 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (11-2-0, 30 pts, 2nd), presented by Kaiser Permanente, begin an important home-and-home series with the defending back-to-back champion Chihuahua Savage (13-2-0, 37, 1st) on Friday, February 14, 6:00pm at Corner Sport Arena in Mexico. The first-place Savage are 9-0-0 at home this season, while San Diego brings a 4-2-0 road mark into the contest. The Sockers are finishing the last of three straight road matches, going 1-1 on their Midwest swing last weekend. San Diego is seeking its second win over Chihuahua this season. The Savage are led by the third-ranked scorer Jorge Rios with 19-11=30 and are backstopped by goalkeeper Diego Reynoso who has an 8-1-0 record and a 4.24 GAA. The Sockers counter with midfielder Charlie Gonzalez (7-14=21) and goalkeeper Boris Pardo (7-2-0, 4.70). Given the form and strengths of both teams, this match is expected to be closely contested. The Sockers' experience and tactical discipline will be tested against the Savage's high-energy play and home advantage.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Last Four: OTW L OTW W

Streak: W1

Away Record: 4-2-0

Leading Scorer: Gonzalez C, 7-14=21

Leading GK: Pardo, 7-2-0, 4.70

Goals Avg: For: 6.2 / Agst: 4.4

Goal Differential: +21

Expected Goals: 5.5

Power Play%: 57%

Penalty Kill %: 67%

Last Match: 2/8, @STL, OTW

CHIHUAHUA SAVAGE

Head Coach: Edgar Martinez

Last Four: W W W OTW

Streak: W4

Home Record: 9-0-0

Leading Scorer: Rios, 19-11=30

Leading GK: Reynoso, 8-1, 4.24

Goals Avg: For: 9.3 / Agst: 4.7

Goal Differential: +68

Expected Goals: 6.8

Power Play%: 41%

Penalty Kill %: 71%

Last Match: 2/5, @EMP, 6-5, W

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Christian Gutierrez (Midfielder): Renowned for his defensive prowess and counter-attack capabilities, Gutierrez is a consistent performer under pressure and has 3-5=8 this season.

Tavoy Morgan (Forward): Leads the team with 14 goals and has a 10-match point streak, the longest of the season by any Socker.

Luiz Morales (Forward): The 2021-22 MASL Rookie of the Year, Morales adds significant firepower to the Sockers' offensive lineup. Morales, who was named as a 2025 MASL All-Star, is on a three-game point streak.

Chihuahua:

Hugo Puentes (Forward): The always dangerous forward is second on the team in scoring with 13-10#.

Pedro Castaneda (Mid/Def): In his second season, he has become a solid player both on offense and defense. He currently has 12-6=18.

Bryan Macias (Midfielder): The veteran is having another good season and is tied for third on the team with 8-10=18.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Handle The Small Field: The Sockers will try to offset the faster pace game on the small Corner Sport Arena field by maintaining possession and exploiting spaces left by the opposition. Playing in Chihuahua always presents a challenge for visiting teams.

Play Better Defense: The team needs to play better defense and not have unforced errors like they did during last weekend's Midwest trip. If not, Chihuahua will punish them.

Start Strong: San Diego needs to start strong and not fall behind early. The team will need to emphasize combining solid defensive organization with quick counter-attacks to stay in the game.

Chihuahua:

Home-Field Advantage: The Savage will be counting on the energy of their home crowd to lift them to victory. Corner Sport Arena is known for its passionate atmosphere, and the Savage will be looking to use the home-field advantage to their benefit.

Aggressive Style Of Play: Chihuahua focuses on high-intensity pressing and quick transitions. Their strategy involves aggressive forward play, aiming to disrupt the opponent's build-up and capitalize on turnovers.

Start Strong: If Chihuahua starts strong they can effectively put the contest out of reach quickly. However several times this season they have allowed teams to stick around and remain in the game.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 11 of their last 12 and two of the last three matches.

Chihuahua: The Savage is on a four-game winning streak and is unbeaten at home.

PREVIOUS MEETING // @ SAN DIEGO, 6-4 WIN, JAN 5, 2025

Tavoy Morgan scored four goals in the first half, while Boris Pardo made seven saves to lead the San Diego Sockers to a key early season 6-4 win over the defending back-to-back champion and previously undefeated Chihuahua Savage before 3,171 at Frontwave Arena.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // @ ST. LOUIS, 6-5 OT WIN, FEB 8, 2025

Mendez's overtime goal led the San Diego Sockers (11-2-0, 30, 2nd) to a 6-5 victory over the determined St. Louis Ambush (4-10-0, 11, 9th) at The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO on Saturday night. Kraig Chiles, Leo De Oliveira, and Charlie Gonzalez added a goal and an assist each to help the Sockers rebound after Friday night's loss in Kansas City.

SAVAGE LAST TIME OUT // v EMPIRE, 6-5 WIN, FEB 5, 2025

The Savage edged the Strykers 6-5 at Toyota Arena

SOCKERS 2023/24 SEASON REVIEW

The Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular-season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in history.

LET'S GO STREAKING - TEAM

Sockers have won 11 of 12 games...have won 7 straight home games...have won 1 of 2 away games...have won 4 of the last 5 away games...have scored 4 or more goals in 13 consecutive games...have scored 3 or more goals in 13 consecutive games...have allowed 3 or more goals in 13 consecutive games...have a power-play opportunity in 13 straight games...have hat tricks in 4 of the last 8 games (Chiles & Menedez, Morgan, Chiles, Morgan).

LET'S GO STREAKING - INDIVIDUAL

Pardo has won 7 of his last 9 games...Snaer-Williams has won 4 games in a row and 2 straight that he has started...Morgan has a 10-game point streak...Chiles has a 5-game point streak...Morales has a 3-game point streak...De Oliveira, & Gutierrez have points in 2 games...Gonzalez C has a point in 11 of the last 12 games...Costa has a point in 8 of the last 9 games......Mendez has a point in 6 of the last 7 games...Ruggles has a point in 3 of the last 4 games...Chiles and Morgan have two hat tricks this season.

MASL MILESTONES WITHIN REACH (Complete List On The Next Page)

Drew Ruggles - Pts - 150 - 1, Tavoy Morgan - Goals - 150 - 2, Felipe Gonzalez - Blcks - 100 - 3, Gabriel Costa - Asts - 50 - 3

PARDO REACHES MASL GK MILESTONE - 10,000 GK MINUTES PLAYED

Boris Pardo became the first goalkeeper in MASL history to play 10,000 minutes. He achieved the accomplishment on 1/17 vs. Texas at 3:36 of the third quarter. He would leave the game after playing 37:01 and making seven saves on 10 shots.

MORGAN HITS 200 CAREER POINTS

Tavoy Morgan scored his 200th career point with a goal on January 5 against the Chihuahua Savage.

LEO REACHES 300 CAREER POINTS

Leo DeOliveira hit the 300 career point mark on January 20 with an assist on Gontán's first-period goal vs. Empire.

CERDA, COSTA & MORALES NAMED MASL ALL-STARS

Cesar Cerda, Gabriel Costa, and Luiz Morales were named to the MASL All-Star Game, which was played on 2/12 in Utica, NY. However, the trio did not participate due to travel to Chihuahua for the 2/14 match.

THREE DOT NOTES...Uniform Record & Milestones

The Sockers are 0-2 on PK's (Gonzalez C, 2/8 & Chiles, 2/2)...Had a 10-game winning streak, 12/14-2/7...The Sockers have scored two shorthanded goals this season, while allowing two...The Sockers had two hat tricks in the same game vs TEX on 1/25 (Chiles & Mendez)...Eddie Velez made his season debut on 2/7 at KC...Travis Pittman and Eli Zamora made their season debuts on 1/17 vs Texas...Chiles had two shootout attempts (1-1) on 1/15 vs KC...Seven players, the most this season, had an assist at Tacoma on 1/10...San Diego has six hat tricks this season (Mendez 1/25, Chiles 1/25, Morgan 1/17 & 1/5, Ruggles 1/10 & Morales 12/4)...The Sockers are averaging 3,095 fans at Frontwave Arena (1,587 last year in their final season at Pechanga Arena)...Pardo earned MASL GK of the Week honors for week 8...Snaer-Williams earned MASL GK of the Week honors for week 5...Sebastian Mendez notched his first point as a Socker with an assist against Tacoma on 12/10...Former Sockers Emmanuel Aquirre, Gerardo Jurado, and Andy Reyes return to San Diego to face their old teammates...The crowd of 4,508 on 12/14/24 (home opener) was the largest ever to watch a soccer match at Frontwave Arena and the second highest in history behind the SD Clippers G-League game with a sellout of 5,500 on 2/8...The season-opening loss in Tacoma was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues, but is playing with the Sockers2. he can play in any games in Mexico.

