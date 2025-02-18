Heat Host Utica City in Thursday Night Matchup

February 18, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are ready to turn the page and build momentum as they push forward in the season as they return home. While recent results haven't gone their way, the team continues to showcase their offensive firepower, averaging an impressive 5.8 goals per game. With a determined mindset and a focus on execution, the Heat are poised to bounce back stronger.

Leading the charge offensively, Joey Tavernese has been a consistent playmaker, recording 16 goals and 21 points in 13 games. Mike Da Silva has been equally effective, tallying 13 assists and 21 points, while Dominic Francis continues to be a scoring threat with 11 goals and 17 points in just nine games. Malcolm Harris and Noe Favila have stepped up as well, reaching double-digit points and adding valuable depth to the attack. The Heat's ability to create scoring opportunities across multiple lines is a testament to their offensive depth.

Defensively, Hugo Silva has been a reliable presence in net, making 161 saves with a .639 save percentage. His resilience between the posts has kept the Heat in games. With strong offensive production, and a determined group of players, the Heat are ready to shift the momentum.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat have fought hard against Utica City FC this season, coming close in their first matchup with a 6-5 fourth-quarter lead before Utica's late surge led to a 7-6 loss. In the second meeting, the Heat kept pace early, tying the game 4-4, but Utica pulled away in the second half for a 12-5 win.

Despite the outcomes, Joey Tavernese, Dominic Francis, and Mike Da-Silva have been offensive standouts, creating key scoring opportunities. As they prepare for the next game, the Heat will focus on defensive adjustments and capitalizing on their offensive firepower to break through against Utica.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.