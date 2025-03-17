Heat Fall to Utica City in High Scoring Match

March 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat battled hard against Utica City FC, keeping the game close early but ultimately falling 11-7 in a high-scoring matchup. The Heat started strong, with Dominic Francis netting the first goal for Harrisburg off an assist from Thiago Freitas, marking his return to the lineup. Roshawn Panton and Adriano Dos Santos added second-quarter goals, helping the Heat build a 3-1 lead, but Utica responded with two quick goals to tie the game before halftime.

Utica took control in the third quarter, scoring three unanswered goals before Panton struck again to keep the Heat within two. In the fourth, Noe Favila and Mike Da-Silva found the back of the net, while Francis converted a penalty kick, but Utica's offense proved too much in the final minutes. Despite the loss, the Heat showed strong offensive production, with seven different players contributing points and Francis leading the way with two goals.

Harrisburg will have one final chance to take down Utica City this season when they face off Friday, March 21, at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Heat will look to build on their offensive success and close out the season series on a high note.

