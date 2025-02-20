Heat Drop a 5-2 Decision to Utica at Home

The Harrisburg Heat put up a strong fight but fell to Utica City FC in a hard-fought 5-2 battle at home. The Heat struck first late in the second quarter when Malcolm Harris finished a setup from Riley Urie, giving Harrisburg a 1-0 lead at halftime. The defense held strong in the first half, backed by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Hugo Silva, who made 26 saves on the night.

Utica responded quickly in the third, scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead, but Harrisburg continued to battle. Early in the fourth, Ozzy Annang netted his first Heat goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 and keep Harrisburg within striking distance. However, Utica added two late goals, including a shootout goal from Kelvin Oliveira, sealing the game. Harris earned third-star honors for his efforts, and Silva's stellar performance in net kept the Heat competitive throughout the match.

Despite the loss, the Heat showed resilience and energy, pushing hard until the final whistle. They'll look to bounce back in their next matchup as they take on the Kansas City Comets at home this Saturday at the Equine Arena at 7:05 PM.

