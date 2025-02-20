Kelvin Tallies Four Points in Utica City Win

February 20, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Harrisburg, PA - Utica City FC began a busy week on the road in Harrisburg against the rival Heat. Kelvin Oliveira had 2 goals and 2 assists in a 5-2 win for Utica.

The first quarter was quiet, but Utica City FC peppered Harrisburg with shots. After outshooting them 12-2 in the first quarter, it remained 0-0.

Harrisburg struck first in the second, with Malcolm Harris scoring off a feed from Riley Urie.

After the Harrisburg Keeper Hugo Silva made a save off his finger tips, Kelvin finished the rebound and tied the game at one. Just two minutes later, Vini Dantas rifled one from the top of the box and gave Utica City their first lead of the game. After three quarters it was 2-1.

In the fourth, Utica City sealed the deal. Emmanuel Belliard started the fourth with a quick goal off a give and go. Harrisburg scored when Ozzy Annang cut the lead back to one. UCFC took control when Geo Alves came darting down the right side and took a pass from Kelvin to finish and make it 3-2. Kelvin then sealed the win with a fake shot and goal off a shootout.

Utica City returns home on Saturday at 7pm against the Chihuahua Savage. They play a back to back at home this weekend. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.