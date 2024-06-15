Heartlanders' Geisler and Rohrbach Earn AHL Promotions to Iowa Wild

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Friday that Athletic Trainer Jason Geisler and Strength & Conditioning Coach Bryan Rohrbach have been promoted to the Iowa Wild. Geisler has been named the Wild's Assistant Athletic Trainer and Rohrbach will serve as the team's Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Rohrbach has been with the Heartlanders since the team's inaugural season and Geisler worked with the Heartlanders in 2023-24 as part of Iowa's partnership with the University of Iowa Sports Medicine. The Heartlanders have had three former employees reach the AHL and NHL this spring; former video coach Amir Gulati (2021-22) advanced to work with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres as Video Coordinator in May.

"Jason and Bryan have each been tremendous people to work with and we're thrilled they have each been called up to our AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild," Damon said. "Just as our players strive to reach the next level, the ECHL has always been a developmental league that's provided tremendous advancement opportunities for front office and hockey operations members. It's been wonderful this summer to see multiple former Heartlanders staff members reach the AHL and NHL the last few months."

Geisler was named Heartlanders Athletic Trainer in summer 2023. A Cedar Falls, Iowa native, Geisler aided Heartlanders players to ensure the team was prepared for the rigors of a 72-game season. Geisler has worked in hockey and the sports world in numerous capacities before, including with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Ice Hockey programs.

Rohrbach played a large part of the day-to-day progress of Heartlanders players, working with the team and staff to ensure the Heartlanders met fitness goals and received active recovery. Rohrbach also worked locally with West Branch High School as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. The UNI graduate earned a B.A. in Exercise Science in 2012, then stayed in Cedar Falls to earn his M.A. in Kinesiology and Sports Performance from UNI in 2014.

