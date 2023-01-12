HawksPasses Available
January 12, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release
Save 24% of game day ticket price. The Boise Hawks are excited to bring back the most flexible ticket package in the Treasure Valley offering the best seats for the best price.
HawksPasses are $165 each and include:
15 undated ticket vouchers, good to be redeemed for a 3B/HP Reserved Seat or 1B Box Seat (based upon availability, you may call ahead to reserve);
HawksPass vouchers are good for two seats on the following games:
May 31st
June 4th
June 13th
June 18th
June 27th
July 11th
July 18th
July 23rd
August 6th
August 29th
September 5th
HawksPass vouchers can be used all at once or for individual games.
Purchase before January 1, 2023, you will receive 2 additional vouchers!
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from January 12, 2023
- HawksPasses Available - Boise Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.