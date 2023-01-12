HawksPasses Available

Save 24% of game day ticket price. The Boise Hawks are excited to bring back the most flexible ticket package in the Treasure Valley offering the best seats for the best price.

HawksPasses are $165 each and include:

15 undated ticket vouchers, good to be redeemed for a 3B/HP Reserved Seat or 1B Box Seat (based upon availability, you may call ahead to reserve);

HawksPass vouchers are good for two seats on the following games:

May 31st

June 4th

June 13th

June 18th

June 27th

July 11th

July 18th

July 23rd

August 6th

August 29th

September 5th

HawksPass vouchers can be used all at once or for individual games.

Purchase before January 1, 2023, you will receive 2 additional vouchers!

