Hawks Guarantee No Political Ads

October 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - For months, smart phone screens, big screen televisions, and everything in between has featured a barrage of commercials from candidates and special interest groups.

This Friday evening 6 and 10 p.m., there will be four screens in the Cedar Valley (and possibly only four) which won't carry any political ads: the four-sided video scoreboard at Young Arena. Fans looking for sanctuary from election season politicking will find it during the Waterloo Black Hawks' 7:05 p.m. contest against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Doors open at 6:05 p.m.

"Over 50 million Americans have already voted, and many more are ready to see this campaign reach the finish line," said Black Hawks Vice President of Communications Tim Harwood. "For four hours, let's set aside bruising politics for hard-hitting hockey. Watch the puck instead of the pundits. Let your jersey show who you are supporting instead of your yard sign."

As a service to the community, the Black Hawks will also be collecting unwanted political junk mail on the Young Arena concourse. Fans can take satisfaction in knowing the mailers will be recycled. To celebrate the end of election season, participating fans in this political junk mail take-back will be entered to win prizes, including tickets to future games, Black Hawks memorabilia, and free beer (must be 21 or older to claim any alcoholic beverage).

The only campaign of significance during Friday's game will be The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls' Red Kettle campaign. The holiday fundraiser will officially begin during the Hawks' matchup against the Stampede, featuring several on- and off-ice activities. Red Kettle donations support The Salvation Army's year-round efforts, including feeding the hungry, providing relief to disaster victims, reaching out to the homeless, providing opportunities for underprivileged children, and much more.

Other highlights on Friday include a celebration of Dia de los Muertos, $10 tickets for college students on a U.S. Air Force College Night, and $4 Bud Light Tallboys through the first intermission. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.