Hat Tricks Take Game One against Northeast

ATTLEBORO, MA - The Danbury Hat Tricks of the NAHL opened up a three-game set with the Northeast Generals on Friday evening, and put together one of their best overall performances of the season, besting Northeast 5-2.

The first period opened horribly for Danbury who surrendered a goal only 45 seconds into the game to go down 1-0. The game remained 1-0 until Gabe Dombrowski (12) notched a goal on the power-play to go into the first intermission tied at 1.

Ryan Johnson (2) got the lone goal in the second period on a nasty backhanded effort from the short side. Johnson's older brother Adam got the start in between the pipes and stoned a penalty shot to keep the lead intact into the third period.

The Hat Tricks would extend the lead to two with another Johnson (3) tally six minutes into the third.

Northeast would answer with a goal of their own to make it 3-2 a minute later, but the Hat Tricks had more in the tank.

Jazz Krivtsov (11) scored his fifth goal in his last three games to give the Hat Tricks the two-goal lead back, and Boris Skalos (7) tacked on an empty netter to give the Hat Tricks a 5-2 victory.

Danbury was good in all three phases today, limiting chances in the defensive zone and outshooting Northeast 37-24. On top of that, Danbury netted a power-play goal and only took one penalty throughout the contest.

Danbury and Northeast are back in action for the 2nd game the series tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. and wrap up the series with a Sunday game with a 4 p.m. start.

